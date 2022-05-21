Twitter
SLM Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

SLM Corporation found using ticker (SLM) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 23.27. Now with the previous closing price of 17.22 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 35.1%. The 50 day MA is 17.36 while the 200 day moving average is 18.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,725m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.salliemae.com

The potential market cap would be $6,385m based on the market concensus.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans. It serves students and families through financial aid, federal loans, and student and family resources. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

