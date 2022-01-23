SLM Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.1% Upside

SLM Corporation found using ticker (SLM) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 23 calculating the mean target price we have 24.59. With the stocks previous close at 18.2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.99. The market cap for the company is $5,046m. Find out more information at: https://www.salliemae.com

The potential market cap would be $6,817m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.