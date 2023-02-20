SL Green Realty Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

SL Green Realty Corp found using ticker (SLG) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 84 and 33 with a mean TP of 42.19. With the stocks previous close at 38.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The 50 day MA is 36.9 and the 200 day MA is 44.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,552m. Find out more information at: https://www.slgreen.com

The potential market cap would be $2,788m based on the market concensus.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.