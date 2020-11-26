Twitter
SL Green Realty Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.2% Downside

SL Green Realty Corp found using ticker (SLG) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 105 and 45 with a mean TP of 58.2. Now with the previous closing price of 62.08 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -6.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 50.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 48.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,404m. Company Website: http://www.slgreen.com

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 29.2 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 10.3 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

