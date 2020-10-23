SL Green Realty Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

SL Green Realty Corp with ticker code (SLG) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 105 and 47 calculating the average target price we see 58.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.2%. The 50 day MA is 47.91 while the 200 day moving average is 47.93. The company has a market cap of $3,375m. Visit the company website at: http://www.slgreen.com

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 11.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

