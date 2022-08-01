Twitter
SL Green Realty Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.1% Upside

SL Green Realty Corp with ticker code (SLG) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 108.15 and 41 calculating the average target price we see 60.77. Now with the previous closing price of 49.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 51.81 and the 200 day MA is 69.95. The market cap for the company is $3,398m. Company Website: https://www.slgreen.com

The potential market cap would be $4,184m based on the market concensus.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

