SL Green Realty Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

SL Green Realty Corp found using ticker (SLG) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 105 and 47 with the average target price sitting at 58.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.9%. The 50 day MA is 48.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,465m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.slgreen.com

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 11.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

