SL Green Realty Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

SL Green Realty Corp found using ticker (SLG) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 108.15 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 82.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 79.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 77.31 and the 200 day moving average is 76.98. The company has a market cap of $5,168m. Find out more information at: https://www.slgreen.com

The potential market cap would be $5,358m based on the market concensus.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.