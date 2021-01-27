SL Green Realty Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

SL Green Realty Corp found using ticker (SLG) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 108.15 and 46.35 calculating the mean target price we have 67.51. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 61.56 while the 200 day moving average is 53.7. The company has a market cap of $4,692m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.slgreen.com

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 29.2 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 10.3 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.