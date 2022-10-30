SL Green Realty Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

SL Green Realty Corp found using ticker (SLG) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 88 and 37 calculating the mean target price we have 50.41. Now with the previous closing price of 39.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.2%. The day 50 moving average is 42.37 and the 200 day moving average is 59.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,559m. Company Website: https://www.slgreen.com

The potential market cap would be $3,306m based on the market concensus.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.