SL Green Realty Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

SL Green Realty Corp found using ticker (SLG) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 88 and 37 with the average target price sitting at 48.53. Now with the previous closing price of 40.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.0%. The day 50 moving average is 39.97 and the 200 day MA is 56.22. The market cap for the company is $2,689m. Find out more information at: https://www.slgreen.com

The potential market cap would be $3,200m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.