SL Green Realty Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.7% Upside

SL Green Realty Corp with ticker code (SLG) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 84 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 37.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,217m. Visit the company website at: https://www.slgreen.com

The potential market cap would be $2,631m based on the market concensus.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.