SL Green Realty Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

SL Green Realty Corp with ticker code (SLG) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 88 and 37 and has a mean target at 48.59. With the stocks previous close at 41.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.56 while the 200 day moving average is 55.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,624m. Company Website: https://www.slgreen.com

The potential market cap would be $3,079m based on the market concensus.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

