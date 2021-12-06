SL Green Realty Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

SL Green Realty Corp found using ticker (SLG) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 105 and 67 and has a mean target at 79.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.3%. The 50 day MA is 73.42 and the 200 day moving average is 73.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,668m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.slgreen.com

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.