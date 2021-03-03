SL Green Realty Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.3% Downside

SL Green Realty Corp with ticker code (SLG) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 108.15 and 46.35 with the average target price sitting at 67.51. Given that the stocks previous close was at 69.07 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 64.63 and the 200 day moving average is 56.3. The company has a market cap of $4,895m. Company Website: http://www.slgreen.com

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.