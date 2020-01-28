Skyworks Solutions, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. found using ticker (SWKS) now have 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 150 and 86 calculating the mean target price we have 129.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 122.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 118.58 and the 200 day moving average is 93.51. The market cap for the company is $19,913m. Company Website: http://www.skyworksinc.com

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.