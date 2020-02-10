Skyworks Solutions, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. with ticker code (SWKS) now have 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 150 and 86 and has a mean target at 129.38. With the stocks previous close at 113.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The 50 day MA is 120.17 while the 200 day moving average is 95.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,527m. Company Website: http://www.skyworksinc.com

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.