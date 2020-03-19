Skyworks Solutions – Consenus Indicates Potential 57.5% Upside

Skyworks Solutions found using ticker (SWKS) have now 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 145 and 83 with a mean TP of 122.48. Now with the previous closing price of 77.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 57.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 105.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 100.33. The market cap for the company is $12,268m. Company Website: http://www.skyworksinc.com

Skyworks Solutions, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

