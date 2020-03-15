Skyworks Solutions – Consenus Indicates Potential 55.3% Upside

Skyworks Solutions found using ticker (SWKS) now have 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 100 with a mean TP of 125.12. With the stocks previous close at 80.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 55.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 108.66 and the 200 day MA is 100.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,123m. Company Website: http://www.skyworksinc.com

Skyworks Solutions, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

