Skyworks Solutions – Consenus Indicates Potential 33.4% Upside

Skyworks Solutions with ticker code (SWKS) have now 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 150 and 100 calculating the average target price we see 130.16. Now with the previous closing price of 97.56 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.4%. The 50 day MA is 117.27 and the 200 day MA is 99.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,046m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.skyworksinc.com

Skyworks Solutions, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

