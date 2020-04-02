Skyworks Solutions – Consenus Indicates Potential 33.3% Upside

Skyworks Solutions with ticker code (SWKS) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 145 and 83 calculating the average target price we see 119.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 89.38 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.3%. The 50 day MA is 95.68 and the 200 day MA is 100.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,980m. Find out more information at: http://www.skyworksinc.com

Skyworks Solutions, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

