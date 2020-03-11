Skyworks Solutions – Consenus Indicates Potential 31.2% Upside

Skyworks Solutions found using ticker (SWKS) now have 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 145 and 100 with the average target price sitting at 125.72. Given that the stocks previous close was at 95.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.2%. The day 50 moving average is 112.58 and the 200 day moving average is 100.32. The company has a market cap of $15,819m. Company Website: http://www.skyworksinc.com

Skyworks Solutions, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn