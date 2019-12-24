Skyworks Solutions – Consenus Indicates Potential -10.2% Downside

Skyworks Solutions with ticker code (SWKS) have now 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 125 and 78 with the average target price sitting at 106.8. Now with the previous closing price of 118.9 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -10.2%. The day 50 moving average is 103.23 and the 200 day moving average is 86.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,450m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.skyworkscom

Skyworks Solutions, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.