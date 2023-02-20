Skyline Champion Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

Skyline Champion Corporation with ticker code (SKY) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 83 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 74.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 72.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 58.07 and the 200 day MA is 55.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,082m. Find out more information at: https://ir.skylinechampion.com

The potential market cap would be $4,214m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada. The company also provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes; operates Titan Factory Direct, a factory-direct manufactured home retail business with 18 sales centers in the southern United States; and engages in the transportation of manufactured homes and recreational vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.