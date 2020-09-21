Skyline Champion Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.7% Upside

Skyline Champion Corporation found using ticker (SKY) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 26 and has a mean target at 32. With the stocks previous close at 24.68 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.47 while the 200 day moving average is 23.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,410m. Find out more information at: http://www.skylinechampion.com

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company also operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21 retail locations in the southern United States. In addition, it provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn