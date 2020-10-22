Skyline Champion Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

Skyline Champion Corporation with ticker code (SKY) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 26 and has a mean target at 32. Now with the previous closing price of 27.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.04 while the 200 day moving average is 24.75. The market cap for the company is $1,487m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.skylinechampion.com

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company also operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21 retail locations in the southern United States. In addition, it provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

