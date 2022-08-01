Twitter
Skyline Champion Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Skyline Champion Corporation found using ticker (SKY) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 51 with the average target price sitting at 71.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 62.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The day 50 moving average is 52.85 while the 200 day moving average is 63.33. The company has a market cap of $3,598m. Company Website: https://ir.skylinechampion.com

The potential market cap would be $4,116m based on the market concensus.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada. The company also provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes; operates Titan Factory Direct, a factory-direct manufactured home retail business with 18 sales centers in the southern United States; and engages in the transportation of manufactured homes and recreational vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

