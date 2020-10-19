Skyline Champion Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Skyline Champion Corporation with ticker code (SKY) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 26 with a mean TP of 32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.22 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The 50 day MA is 27.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,538m. Visit the company website at: http://www.skylinechampion.com

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company also operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21 retail locations in the southern United States. In addition, it provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

