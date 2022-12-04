Skyline Champion Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Skyline Champion Corporation found using ticker (SKY) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 54 calculating the mean target price we have 65.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 53.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.39 and the 200 day moving average is 56.27. The company has a market cap of $3,039m. Visit the company website at: https://ir.skylinechampion.com

The potential market cap would be $3,713m based on the market concensus.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada. The company also provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes; operates Titan Factory Direct, a factory-direct manufactured home retail business with 18 sales centers in the southern United States; and engages in the transportation of manufactured homes and recreational vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.