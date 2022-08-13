Skyline Champion Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

Skyline Champion Corporation with ticker code (SKY) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 68 calculating the average target price we see 80.27. With the stocks previous close at 68.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 55.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 63.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,954m. Visit the company website at: https://ir.skylinechampion.com

The potential market cap would be $4,659m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada. The company also provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes; operates Titan Factory Direct, a factory-direct manufactured home retail business with 18 sales centers in the southern United States; and engages in the transportation of manufactured homes and recreational vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.