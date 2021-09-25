Skyline Champion Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Skyline Champion Corporation with ticker code (SKY) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 83 and 61 with a mean TP of 70.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 63.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The 50 day MA is 62.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 51.8. The company has a market cap of $3,596m. Find out more information at: http://ir.skylinechampion.com

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company also operates a factory-direct manufactured home retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 sales centers in the southern United States. In addition, it provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.