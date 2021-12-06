Skyline Champion Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .1% Upside

Skyline Champion Corporation found using ticker (SKY) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 103 and 70 with a mean TP of 82. With the stocks previous close at 81.94 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .1%. The 50 day MA is 69.01 and the 200 day MA is 55.71. The company has a market cap of $4,468m. Visit the company website at: https://ir.skylinechampion.com

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company also operates a factory-direct manufactured home retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 sales centers in the southern United States. In addition, it provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.