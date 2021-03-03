Skyline Champion Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

Skyline Champion Corporation with ticker code (SKY) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 36 with a mean TP of 43.71. Now with the previous closing price of 44.25 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.51 while the 200 day moving average is 31.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,657m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.skylinechampion.com

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company also operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21 retail locations in the southern United States. In addition, it provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.