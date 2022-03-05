Skechers U.S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.9% Upside

Skechers U.S.A. with ticker code (SKX) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 77 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 61.92. With the stocks previous close at 40.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 51.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.35 while the 200 day moving average is 46.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,842m. Visit the company website at: https://www.skechers.com

The potential market cap would be $8,873m based on the market concensus.

Skechers U.S.A. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands. The company also provides men’s and women’s slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 4,306 company and third party owned Skechers stores. The company sells its products through department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and online retailers; and through its e-commerce sites, concept stores, and factory and warehouse outlet stores. It also licenses its Skechers brand. Skechers U.S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.