Skechers U.S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.0% Upside

Skechers U.S.A. with ticker code (SKX) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 43 and has a mean target at 62.5. With the stocks previous close at 42.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 47.0%. The day 50 moving average is 46.3 while the 200 day moving average is 47.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,540m. Find out more information at: http://www.skechers.com

Skechers U.S.A. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men’s and women’s slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 3,891 company- and third party-owned Skechers stores. The company sells its products through department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and online retailers; and through its e-commerce sites, concept stores, and factory and warehouse outlet stores. Skechers U.S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.