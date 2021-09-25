Twitter
Skechers U.S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.1% Upside

Skechers U.S.A. found using ticker (SKX) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 49 calculating the average target price we see 64.13. Now with the previous closing price of 46.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 39.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.27 and the 200 day moving average is 47.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,920m. Visit the company website at: http://www.skechers.com

Skechers U.S.A. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men’s and women’s slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 3,891 company- and third party-owned Skechers stores. The company sells its products through department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and online retailers; and through its e-commerce sites, concept stores, and factory and warehouse outlet stores. Skechers U.S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

