Skechers U.S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

Skechers U.S.A. found using ticker (SKX) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 37 and has a mean target at 49.85. Now with the previous closing price of 40 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 37.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,262m. Find out more information at: https://www.skechers.com

The potential market cap would be $7,804m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Skechers U.S.A. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands. The company also provides men’s and women’s slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 4,306 company and third party owned Skechers stores. The company sells its products through department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and online retailers; and through its e-commerce sites, concept stores, and factory and warehouse outlet stores. It also licenses its Skechers brand. Skechers U.S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.