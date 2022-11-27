Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Skechers U.S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Skechers U.S.A. found using ticker (SKX) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54 and 31 with the average target price sitting at 44.1. With the stocks previous close at 40.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.73 and the 200 day MA is 38.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,220m. Find out more information at: https://www.skechers.com

The potential market cap would be $6,840m based on the market concensus.

Skechers U.S.A. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands. The company also provides men’s and women’s slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 4,306 company and third party owned Skechers stores. The company sells its products through department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and online retailers; and through its e-commerce sites, concept stores, and factory and warehouse outlet stores. It also licenses its Skechers brand. Skechers U.S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

