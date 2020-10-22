Skechers U.S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

Skechers U.S.A. with ticker code (SKX) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 31 with a mean TP of 38.25. Now with the previous closing price of 34.16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The day 50 moving average is 31.45 and the 200 day MA is 29.79. The company has a market cap of $5,415m. Company Website: http://www.skechers.com

Skechers U.S.A. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand. It also provides lightweight sport athletic lifestyle products, classic athletic-inspired styles, and sport sandals and boots under the Skechers Sport brand name; casual and sport styles sneakers, and sandals under the Skechers Active and Skechers Sport Active name; flip flops, sandals, and wedges for young women under the Skechers Cali brand; sneakers under Skecher Street brand for millennials and young women; classic espadrille, vulcanized, sport, sandal, and faux fur footwear under the BOBS from Skechers name; and dress, casual, and active styles, as well as boots and accessories for men under the Mark Nason name. The company offers technical footwear under the Skechers Performance brand for men and women; boots, shoes, high-tops, sneakers, and sandals for infants, toddlers, boys, and girls under the Skechers Kids name; and men’s and women’s casuals, such as field boots, hikers, and athletic shoes under the Skechers Work name, as well as apparels for men, women, and kids. It operates approximately 3,550 company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores. The company sells its products through department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and Internet retailers; and through its e-commerce sites, direct-to-consumer, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

