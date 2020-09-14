SJW Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

SJW Group found using ticker (SJW) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 89 and 62 calculating the average target price we see 72.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 60.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.7%. The 50 day MA is 64.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 61.53. The company has a market cap of $1,704m. Company Website: http://www.sjwgroup.com

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve. Its water supply consists of groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District. The company offers water service to approximately 231,000 connections that serve approximately one million people residing in portions of the cities of San Jose and Cupertino, as well as in the cities of Campbell, Monte Sereno, Saratoga, and the Town of Los Gatos; and adjacent unincorporated territories in the County of Santa Clara in the State of California. In addition, it provides water service to approximately 18,000 connections, which serve 54,000 people in a service area comprising 246 square miles in the region between San Antonio and Austin, Texas; and 137,000 connections that serve approximately 480,000 people in 80 municipalities in Connecticut and Maine, and approximately 3,000 wastewater connections in Southbury, Connecticut. Further, the company owns undeveloped land in California and Tennessee; and owns and operates commercial buildings and warehouse properties in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as SJW Corp. and changed its name to SJW Group in November 2016. SJW Group was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn