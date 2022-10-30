SJW Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

SJW Group found using ticker (SJW) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 77 and 66 with the average target price sitting at 72. Given that the stocks previous close was at 67.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.3%. The day 50 moving average is 63.38 and the 200 day moving average is 64.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,122m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sjwgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $2,276m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine. Its water supply consists of groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District. The company offers water service to approximately 231,000 connections that serve approximately one million people residing in portions of the cities of San Jose and Cupertino, as well as in the cities of Campbell, Monte Sereno, Saratoga, and the Town of Los Gatos; and adjacent unincorporated territories in the County of Santa Clara in the State of California. In addition, it provides water service to approximately 140,000 connections, which serve approximately 456,000 people in 81 municipalities with a service area comprising approximately 269 square miles throughout Connecticut and Maine, as well as approximately 24,000 connections that serve approximately 70,000 people in a service area comprising approximately 266 square miles in the region between San Antonio and Austin, Texas; and approximately 3,000 wastewater connections in Southbury, Connecticut. Further, the company owns undeveloped land in California and Tennessee; and owns and operates commercial buildings and warehouse properties in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as SJW Corp. and changed its name to SJW Group in November 2016. SJW Group was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.