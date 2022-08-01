Six Flags Entertainment Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 96.0% Upside

Six Flags Entertainment Corpora with ticker code (SIX) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 43.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 96.0%. The 50 day MA is 24.46 and the 200 day moving average is 36.72. The company has a market cap of $1,960m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sixflags.com

The potential market cap would be $3,841m based on the market concensus.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks. As of February 28, 2022, the company operated 27 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.