Six Flags Entertainment Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.1% Downside

Six Flags Entertainment Corpora found using ticker (SIX) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 22.36. Now with the previous closing price of 24.6 this indicates there is a potential downside of -9.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.99 and the 200 day MA is 19.48. The market cap for the company is $2,021m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sixflags.com

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company’s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

