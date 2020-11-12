Twitter
Six Flags Entertainment Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.0% Downside

Six Flags Entertainment Corpora found using ticker (SIX) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 17 and has a mean target at 25.09. Now with the previous closing price of 29.53 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -15.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,381m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sixflags.com

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company’s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

