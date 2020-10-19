Six Flags Entertainment Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

Six Flags Entertainment Corpora with ticker code (SIX) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 22.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The day 50 moving average is 21.61 while the 200 day moving average is 20.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,635m. Company Website: http://www.sixflags.com

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company’s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

