Six Flags Entertainment Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

Six Flags Entertainment Corpora with ticker code (SIX) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 39 and 18 with a mean TP of 26.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.0%. The day 50 moving average is 20.89 and the 200 day moving average is 28.14. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,981m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sixflags.com

The potential market cap would be $2,160m based on the market concensus.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks. As of February 28, 2022, the company operated 27 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.