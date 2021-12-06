Six Flags Entertainment Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.7% Upside

Six Flags Entertainment Corpora found using ticker (SIX) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 61 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 52.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 39.7%. The 50 day MA is 42.36 and the 200 day moving average is 43.62. The market cap for the company is $3,152m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sixflags.com

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.