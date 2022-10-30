Six Flags Entertainment Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.4% Upside

Six Flags Entertainment Corpora found using ticker (SIX) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 29.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.4%. The 50 day MA is 21.19 and the 200 day MA is 30.43. The market cap for the company is $1,842m. Find out more information at: https://www.sixflags.com

The potential market cap would be $2,456m based on the market concensus.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks. As of February 28, 2022, the company operated 27 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.