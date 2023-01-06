Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Six Flags Entertainment Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Six Flags Entertainment Corpora found using ticker (SIX) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 26.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.38 and the 200 day moving average is 25.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,145m. Company Website: https://www.sixflags.com

The potential market cap would be $2,205m based on the market concensus.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks. As of February 28, 2022, the company operated 27 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

