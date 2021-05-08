Six Flags Entertainment Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Six Flags Entertainment Corpora found using ticker (SIX) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 52.09. With the stocks previous close at 44.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.09 and the 200 day MA is 38.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,802m. Find out more information at: http://www.sixflags.com

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.